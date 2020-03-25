Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,855,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.03% of Regency Centers worth $214,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

