Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $29.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.51 to $36.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $30.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.46 to $40.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $19.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $518.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.27.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

