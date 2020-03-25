Reid Drury Sells 15,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Reid Drury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.57, for a total value of C$548,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,208,828.

Reid Drury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Reid Drury sold 15,100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$640,844.00.

ENGH traded up C$1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.92. 113,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$30.97 and a 52 week high of C$55.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENGH. TD Securities upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

