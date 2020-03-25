Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Position Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 598,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,641,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGA opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

