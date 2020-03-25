Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Shares of RGA opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

