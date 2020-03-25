Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,447 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.67% of Arrow Financial worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AROW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of AROW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 40,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $359.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

