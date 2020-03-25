Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 292,588 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Jeld-Wen worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 587,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $793.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.65. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

