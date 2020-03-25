Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 58,240 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE SHI traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. 56,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.88. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

