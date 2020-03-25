Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 49,470 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $21.65 on Wednesday, hitting $182.07. 1,620,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.47.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.