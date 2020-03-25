Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 84,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,315,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.86.

