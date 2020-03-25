Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after buying an additional 743,893 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 623,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after buying an additional 316,650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 294,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,707,000.

FPE traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,211. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

