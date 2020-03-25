Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 131,800 Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.67% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMLP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 396,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,712. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

