Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 147,100 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Performance Food Group worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2,583.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,723 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 327,062 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. 4,449,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,082. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

