Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 183,600 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of PTC Therapeutics worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. 834,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

