Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 38,153 Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.01% of Retail Value worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 3.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 102,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,062. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.49. Retail Value Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 19.56%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.