Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 609,287 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 609,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.86% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,555. The company has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.45. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

