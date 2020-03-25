Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 96,800 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.68% of Macatawa Bank worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

MCBC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 143,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

