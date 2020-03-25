Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 327,256 Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

