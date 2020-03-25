Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Inogen worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 559.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Inogen stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. 770,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,810. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.49. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $96.22.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

