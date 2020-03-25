Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Howard Hughes worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after acquiring an additional 110,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 472,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 1,090,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.04.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $648,336. 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.