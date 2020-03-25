Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Renasant worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 378,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.19. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

