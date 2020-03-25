Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of York Water worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in York Water by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of York Water stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $547.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.36. York Water Co has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.1802 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

