Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 555,624 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.85% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 719,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 249,031 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 1,017,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNP. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

