Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 488,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01.

AVAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

