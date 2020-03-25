Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.87% of Oppenheimer worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 139,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

