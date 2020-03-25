Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,705.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

BKLN traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 18,581,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

