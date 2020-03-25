Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.86 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,767 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Insiders acquired 6,194,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,313,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 51,879,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,629,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

