Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.24% of National Presto Industries worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:NPK traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

