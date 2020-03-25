Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.91 Million Position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,965 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of Ship Finance International worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 1,150,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12. Ship Finance International Limited has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

