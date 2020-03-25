Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.92 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2,553.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total value of $4,591,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,352.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FICO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.93. 310,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,416. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.