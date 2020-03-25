Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.02 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

DGX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,556. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

