Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.34 Million Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Raven Industries worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAVN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. 338,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAVN. National Securities raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

