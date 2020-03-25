Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.88 Million Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.91% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 134,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,033,263.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 458,226 shares of company stock worth $3,828,561. 26.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,443. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

