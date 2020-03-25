Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.92 Million Stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Dmc Global worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dmc Global by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,670. Dmc Global Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $362.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. Dmc Global’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Several research firms have commented on BOOM. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

