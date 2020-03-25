Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Spartan Motors worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 380,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,304. The company has a market capitalization of $402.46 million, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.