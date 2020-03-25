Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.28 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTM traded up $15.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $840.00. 41,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,006.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,071.99. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

