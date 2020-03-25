Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Itron worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 23.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,990. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

