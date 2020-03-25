Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.12% of Liquidity Services worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 69.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique bought 60,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $248,412.51. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 33,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $137,846.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 245,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,928. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 202,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

