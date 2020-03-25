Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $14.51 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.86. 818,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,035. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

