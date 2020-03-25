Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $15.22 Million in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of W. R. Berkley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 418,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 286,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,362,000 after purchasing an additional 250,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,820,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

