Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 149,400 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 189.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 3,721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after buying an additional 562,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOLD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of BOLD stock remained flat at $$59.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.