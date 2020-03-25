Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 167,840 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 167,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.84% of Evolution Petroleum worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,324. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

