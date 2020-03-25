Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 328,285 Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,285 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.66% of Golden Entertainment worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,476. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,502.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.