Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 476,300 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,922,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of HighPoint Resources worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 871,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPR. SunTrust Banks downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

HighPoint Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 1,232,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. HighPoint Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million. Research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

