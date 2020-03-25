Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 48,674 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,826. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.