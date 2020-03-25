Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Heartland Express worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 396,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

