Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,230,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 63,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 121,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,889,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

