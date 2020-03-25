Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Union Bankshares worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AUB traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 805,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,072. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

