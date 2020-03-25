Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of First Citizens BancShares worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $9.29 on Wednesday, hitting $329.00. 56,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.41 and a 200 day moving average of $490.34. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

