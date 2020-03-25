Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 132,474 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Mueller Water Products worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

